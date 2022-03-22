wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Kevin Owens as Steve Austin Skit, More Raw Video Highlights

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kevin Owens Bald WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was loving Kevin Owens’ doing an impression of Stone Cold Steve Austin on last night’s episode of Raw to hype up The KO Show segment with Austin for WrestleMania 38. Foley wrote on the segment, “MAN, I LOVE THIS TYPE OF THING! Great job by KO to open the show! #RAW @FightOwensFight” You can view his tweet below:

– Some more video highlights are available for last night’s episode of Raw, which you can see below:











