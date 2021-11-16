wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Praises ‘Serious Big E’ on Raw, Raw Video Highlights, WM 38 Ticket Party Takes Over AT&T Stadium
November 16, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer was enjoying the work of WWE Champion Big E last night on Raw, as he tweeted, “I really like serious @WWEBigE #RAW,” during the show. On last night’s show, Big E hit Jey Uso with a Big Ending as a message to Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Survivor Series. You can check out Foley’s tweet below:
I really like serious @WWEBigE #RAW
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 16, 2021
– Below are some video highlights for last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw:
– WWE released a video showcasing the tickets on-sale party for WrestleMania 38 that was held at AT&T Stadium last week:
More Trending Stories
- Riddle Reveals Randy Orton Wanted To Ride Camel At WWE Crown Jewel, Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Allow It
- Tony Khan Says Being Transparent About Jon Moxley’s Addiction Treatment Was Moxley’s Decision
- The Undertaker on the Greatest Compliment A Wrestler Can Get
- Kurt Angle On Main Event Mafia Faction In TNA, Why He Thinks It Doesn’t Get Enough Credit