WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge Live Viewership Down, Highlights From Tonight’s Match

– Live viewership was down for this week’s Mixed Match Challenge, which took place Tuesday night on Facebook Watch. Wrestling Inc reports that the show peaked at 65,600 live viewers, down from last week’s 93,700 viewers.

However, the show was up in total viewers at this point after the show. As of this writing the episode has 642,900 total viewers compared to last week’s 421,500. Last week’s episode is up to 2.9 million total views, which is the lowest since Week Four had 2 million.

– Here are highlights from tonight’s match, which saw Bobby Roode and Becky Lynch defeat Finn Balor and Sasha Banks after Lynch subbed in for Charlotte Flair. Flair was out due to having undergone dental surgery last week.