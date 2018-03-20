wrestling / News
WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Up, Highlights From CW Tournament Match
– Live viewership was up for this week’s Mixed Match Challenge match. Wrestling Inc reports that this week’s episode peaked at 93,700 viewers which is up 15% from last week’s 81,200.
As of this writing, the episode has 421,500 viewers which is down sharply from last week’s 962,100 views at the same point in time. Last week’s episode is up to 3.5 million total viewers, down just slightly from the previous week’s 3.6 million. The series high is still 4.5 million for week five, which saw Rusev and Lana beat Elias and Bayley.
– Here are highlights from tonight’s Cruiserweight Championship Tournament semifinal match between Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali. Ali won the match and will move on to face Cedric Alexander in the finals at WrestleMania 34.
.@MustafaAliWWE is ready to GO HARD as he clashes with @DrewGulak for an opportunity to face @CedricAlexander for the #Cruiserweight Title at #WrestleMania! #205Live pic.twitter.com/Ole2q4aNSR
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) March 21, 2018
Complete focus from @DrewGulak. #205Live pic.twitter.com/S7BYZ3Wcix
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) March 21, 2018
FACE FIRST goes @DrewGulak but it's not enough to keep him down! #205Live @MustafaAliWWE pic.twitter.com/MYKD1JP9ly
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2018
HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD!#205Live @MustafaAliWWE @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/HSFTqW7c5N
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2018
Who is going to the FINALS of the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship tournament at @WrestleMania: @MustafaAliWWE or @DrewGulak?! #205Live pic.twitter.com/wiC260WX32
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2018
THIS is how much the #Cruiserweight Championship means to @MustafaAliWWE! #205Live @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/25OyXEZfkw
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) March 21, 2018
Complete CHAOS. #205Live @MustafaAliWWE @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/C7ZoGQ7OtJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2018
0-5-4 = T-K-O @MustafaAliWWE DEFEATS @DrewGulak to compete for the #Cruiserweight Title at #WrestleMania! #205Live pic.twitter.com/R16QQgUPyY
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2018
It's all about HEART as @MustafAliWWE is overcome with emotion after his ASTOUNDING #205Live victory! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cTmWZQOlx5
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2018
The FINALS of the #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament are in place as @CedricAlexander will go one-on-one against @MustafaAliWWE for the #Cruiserweight Title at #WrestleMania! #205Live pic.twitter.com/ec3RLk503d
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 21, 2018