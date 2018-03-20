WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Up, Highlights From CW Tournament Match

– Live viewership was up for this week’s Mixed Match Challenge match. Wrestling Inc reports that this week’s episode peaked at 93,700 viewers which is up 15% from last week’s 81,200.

As of this writing, the episode has 421,500 viewers which is down sharply from last week’s 962,100 views at the same point in time. Last week’s episode is up to 3.5 million total viewers, down just slightly from the previous week’s 3.6 million. The series high is still 4.5 million for week five, which saw Rusev and Lana beat Elias and Bayley.

– Here are highlights from tonight’s Cruiserweight Championship Tournament semifinal match between Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali. Ali won the match and will move on to face Cedric Alexander in the finals at WrestleMania 34.