WWE News: Money in the Bank Run Time Confirmed, Triple H Sends Custom Belt To Golden State Warriors

– The WWE Network has confirmed that the Money in the Bank Kickoff show will begin at 6 PM ET on June 17 and run for an hour. The PPV itself begins at 7 PM ET and is set to end at 10:30 PM ET. That means it will be a four and a half hour show including the Kickoff. There will then be a thirty-minute post show with Renee Young and Sam Roberts that starts at 10:30 PM ET.

– Triple H has sent a custom WWE title belt to the Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 4-0 sweep. You can check out the photo of the custom belt sent to the team below.