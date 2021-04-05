wrestling / News

WWE News: More Drone Footage Of Wrestlemania 37 Stage Construction, Lineup For Tonight’s RAW, Wrestlemania Store Set Up In Tampa

April 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 37

– Action Jax FPV has revealed more drone footage of the construction of the set for Wrestlemania 37, which you can see below. Wrestlemania happens this Saturday and Sunday from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

– Tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network will feature the following matches and segments:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander
* Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin
* AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods
* Asuka & Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

– WWE will have a Wrestlemania store in Tampa this weekend on the west side of the Raymond James Stadium. It will be open from 10 AM to 7 PM on Thursday and Friday, and then 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday. It will also be open during the event itself.

