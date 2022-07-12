wrestling / News
WWE News: More Photos of No Holds Barred Figure Set, Kofi Kingston Tries Military MREs, Valerie Chats With Sam Roberts on Signing With WWE
– As noted earlier, Mattel revealed a new WWE Ultimate Edition figure 2-pack featuring Hulk Hogan as Rip and Tommy Lister Jr. as Zeus from No Holds Barred. You can check out an additional photo of the figures, along with a link to a gallery of the set, in the tweet below:
Check out this year's #SDCC exclusive figures from @Mattel, featuring @HulkHogan as Rip and Tom "Tiny" Lister as Zeus from #NoHoldsBarred! Get yours at San Diego Comic Con starting 7/20 and online at https://t.co/UVkSCfMjv7 on 7/22 at 12pm ET/9am PT!https://t.co/nJTPxZR0rj pic.twitter.com/j3PHshwasw
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
– UpUpDownDown released a clip of Kofi Kingston enjoying some military MREs:
– New WWE talent Valerie Loureda joined Sam Roberts’ show this week to discuss signing with WWE:
