WWE News: Mr. Perfect Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Dakota Kai Plays The Last of Us, More Raw Video Highlights
– In this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, Rob Schamberger creates some new artwork for late WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig:
– Dakota Kai played The Last of Us in a new Let’s Play video from UpUpDownDown:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
