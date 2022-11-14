wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez, Schedule For This Week’s WWE Network Additions, Clip Shows Sami Zayn Has Been Ucey For A While

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Naomi posted a clip to social media featuring herself hanging out with NXT’s Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando.

– The WWE on BT Sport account posted a clip from NXT that shows Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one.

– Here is the list of content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week:

Monday, Nov. 7
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Nov. 9
Monday Night Raw (10/17/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring in-studio guests JBL and Baron Corbin) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (11/15/22)

Thursday, Nov. 10
This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 11
Best of WWE: Best of War Games – 10 a.m. ET
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 12
WWE Main Event (11/3/22)
ICW Fight Club #242
wXw Femmes Fatale 2022
The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Nov. 13
Friday Night SmackDown (10/21/22) (also available on free tier)

