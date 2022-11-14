WWE News: Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez, Schedule For This Week’s WWE Network Additions, Clip Shows Sami Zayn Has Been Ucey For A While

– Naomi posted a clip to social media featuring herself hanging out with NXT’s Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando.

– The WWE on BT Sport account posted a clip from NXT that shows Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one.

.@SamiZayn has always been down since Day One ☝️@WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/wBrKv6BreN — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 14, 2022

– Here is the list of content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week:

Monday, Nov. 7

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Monday Night Raw (10/17/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring in-studio guests JBL and Baron Corbin) (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (11/15/22)

Thursday, Nov. 10

This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 11

Best of WWE: Best of War Games – 10 a.m. ET

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 12

WWE Main Event (11/3/22)

ICW Fight Club #242

wXw Femmes Fatale 2022

The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Friday Night SmackDown (10/21/22) (also available on free tier)