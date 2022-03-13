wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya on How Much WrestleMania 37 Meant to Her, Reggie Turns 29
– Natalya shared a tweet on how much it meant for her to team with Tamina Snuka at WrestleMania 37. On Night 1, they won the Tag Team Turmoil Match to earn a women’s tag team title shot against champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night 2. Their WrestleMania moment was highlighted in a recent video by WWE.
Natalya said on WrestleMania 37, “For me & @TaminaSnuka to have the opportunity to represent our families legacies at #WrestleMania 37 meant everything. Tamina shared a video with me from @TheRock before we walked out for our match. His words reminded us to always remember our roots and fight hard for our dreams.”
For me & @TaminaSnuka to have the opportunity to represent our families legacies at #WrestleMania 37 meant everything. Tamina shared a video with me from @TheRock before we walked out for our match. His words reminded us to always remember our roots and fight hard for our dreams. https://t.co/ckm6Xz0xZv
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 13, 2022
– WWE Superstar and former 24/7 champion Reggie celebrates his birthday today. He turns 29 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to the spectacular @WWE_Reggie! pic.twitter.com/55IBai1zZR
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
