wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya on How Much WrestleMania 37 Meant to Her, Reggie Turns 29

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Natalya shared a tweet on how much it meant for her to team with Tamina Snuka at WrestleMania 37. On Night 1, they won the Tag Team Turmoil Match to earn a women’s tag team title shot against champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night 2. Their WrestleMania moment was highlighted in a recent video by WWE.

Natalya said on WrestleMania 37, “For me & @TaminaSnuka to have the opportunity to represent our families legacies at #WrestleMania 37 meant everything. Tamina shared a video with me from @TheRock before we walked out for our match. His words reminded us to always remember our roots and fight hard for our dreams.”

– WWE Superstar and former 24/7 champion Reggie celebrates his birthday today. He turns 29 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Reggie, WrestleMania 37, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading