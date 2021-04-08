wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya & Tyson Kidd Join the Bella Twins’ HOF Diaries, Peacock Adds WWE GAB Events, The Miz Joins The Fighter & The Kid

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bella Twins WWE Hall of Fame

– The Bella Twins released the latest WWE Hall of Fame Diaries video for their YouTube channel, where they chat with Natalya and Tyson Kidd:

PWInsider reports that Peacock has now added WWE Great American Bash 2004-2008 to its WWE content library.

– The Miz joined The Fighter & The Kid podcast today ahead of his tag team match at WrestleMania 37 against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. You can listen to the show below.

