WWE News: Natalya & Tyson Kidd Join the Bella Twins’ HOF Diaries, Peacock Adds WWE GAB Events, The Miz Joins The Fighter & The Kid
– The Bella Twins released the latest WWE Hall of Fame Diaries video for their YouTube channel, where they chat with Natalya and Tyson Kidd:
– PWInsider reports that Peacock has now added WWE Great American Bash 2004-2008 to its WWE content library.
– The Miz joined The Fighter & The Kid podcast today ahead of his tag team match at WrestleMania 37 against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. You can listen to the show below.
.@WWE Superstar @mikethemiz joins @FighterNtheKid talks transitioning from reality TV to WWE, going after dreams, his upcoming #WrestleMania match with Latin music superstar @sanbenito and more https://t.co/fG4oBT4zGJ
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) April 8, 2021
