WWE News: Natalya & Tyson Kidd Join the Bella Twins’ HOF Diaries, Peacock Adds WWE GAB Events, The Miz Joins The Fighter & The Kid

– The Bella Twins released the latest WWE Hall of Fame Diaries video for their YouTube channel, where they chat with Natalya and Tyson Kidd:

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has now added WWE Great American Bash 2004-2008 to its WWE content library.

– The Miz joined The Fighter & The Kid podcast today ahead of his tag team match at WrestleMania 37 against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. You can listen to the show below.