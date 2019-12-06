wrestling / News
WWE News: Network Reportedly Cracking Down on International VPN Usage, Most-Watched Network Shows
– WWE is reportedly putting their foot down in regard to people who use VPN to access the US version of the WWE Network. The WON reports that the company found a way to put a stop tp those in other countries who use a US proxy address to get the Network in unauthorized fashions.
The site notes that this is largely directed at Canada, where the Network is a channel on cable providers due to deals WWE has with them. Some in Canada have been using the VPN method to subscribe, as the Canada version doesn’t have more than a limited about of VOD content. Depending on the number of people who are actually doing this, it could have a negative impact on US subcribers to the Network.
The site notes that the most-watched Network shows of the past week are:
1. Starrcade 2019
2. Survivor Series 2019
3. WWE 24: Trish Stratus
4. Starrcade 2018
5. Broken Skull Sessions (The Undertaker)
6. WWE NXT (11.28.19)
7. NXT Takeover War Games 2019
