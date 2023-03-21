wrestling / News

WWE News: New WrestleMania 39 Preview Parodies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Austin Theory Set for The Bump Tomorrow

March 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released the latest movie parody preview for WrestleMania 39, featuring Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes parodying a famous scene from The 40-Year Old Virgin. You can check out the new movie parody preview below:

– WWE US Champion Austin Theory will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump. Fans can send in their questions for Theory using the tweet embedded below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestlemania 39, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading