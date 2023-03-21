wrestling / News
WWE News: New WrestleMania 39 Preview Parodies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Austin Theory Set for The Bump Tomorrow
March 21, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has released the latest movie parody preview for WrestleMania 39, featuring Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes parodying a famous scene from The 40-Year Old Virgin. You can check out the new movie parody preview below:
– WWE US Champion Austin Theory will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump. Fans can send in their questions for Theory using the tweet embedded below:
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
🇺🇸 The FOREVER Champion @_Theory1 joins us on #WWETheBump ahead of his HUGE #WrestleMania match with John Cena.
Got questions for Austin Theory? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/n5n84ZRJ7M
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 21, 2023