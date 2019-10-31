wrestling / News

WWE News: New WWE Network Promo Highlights 365: Seth Rollins, Cesaro & Tyler Breeze Play Guns & Glory

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

– A new WWE Network promo is online putting the spotlight on the upcoming 365: Seth Rollins special. You can see the video below, which promotes Survivor Series, the Rollins special, TLC, the 24: Trish Stratus special, new episodes of Table For 3 and more:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, with Cesaro & Tyler Breeze playing Guns & Glory:

