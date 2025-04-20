– WWE Hall of famers Nikki & Brie Garcia (aka Nikki & Brie Bella, The Bella Twins) livestreamed their show from the SiriusXM Studios at the Wynn Las Vegas during WrestleMania Weekend. You can check out their full episode below:

“For the first time ever, Nikki and Brie went live on air for an electrifying episode—streaming straight from the SiriusXM studios at Wynn Las Vegas during a very busy WrestleMania weekend! Nikki & Brie reflect on their “pinch me” moment from being Hooters girls slinging wings to now slinging Bonita Bonita wine all over Vegas. Nikki shares the emotional rush of reuniting with fans at WWE World, where her line was a sea of red for fearless Nikki! Nikki reveals major development with the fashion line Birdiebee, and what to expect moving forward!

While there’s a lot of buzz about what’s happening in the ring this weekend, most of the chatter has been from the fans demanding a Total Divas reboot! If you’re a fan of the original show, make sure to subscribe to the podcast because some familiar faces are going to be on the show very, very soon. Nikki also has some ideas for casting a reboot with some names that will certainly grab your attention!

While Nikki repped the family brand at Fanatics, Brie was busy living her best spa life—naked and proud in the cold plunge at Wynn. “If you have a cold plunge, you own me,” Brie declares! And Nikki has some recommendations for Brie’s locker room traditions moving forward. They both share some Emotional takeaways from Michelle McCool’s vulnerable and powerful speech, with Nikki tearing up over Michelle’s “You are enough” message. Nikki & Brie also take a look at the line up for Wrestlemania weekend with their thoughts on some of the biggest matches and some emotional storylines including: Naomi vs. Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton, and Saturday’s Triple Threat Main Event.

Things get HOT in the studio when the guys from Magic Mike Live surprise Nikki, inviting her and Brie to a show! Flirtation flies, Aussie accents are admired, and the segment gets cheeky—😉

Then Nick Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) Crashes the Show! He has a history with Nikki & Brie and a lot of admiration for the two of them as well. He drops an off-the-cuff Inspirational & Affirmation that sounds straight out of a vision board!

The show ends on a high with shoutouts to the Bella Army, a toast to women’s empowerment in wrestling, and excitement for what’s to come—perhaps a wrestling return for Nikki? Either way, one thing is certain: What happens in Vegas isn’t staying in Vegas and makes one incredible episode of the show!”