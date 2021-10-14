wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Crown Jewel Airing, Matt Camp Interviews William Shatner on His Trip to Space
October 14, 2021 | Posted by
– Per a new TV spot on Peacock, WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be airing on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else in one week on Thursday, October 21. The show will air at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. It will also be available on traditional pay-per-view.
– WWE released a Bump Extra featuring Matt Camp interviewing WWE Hall of Famer William Shatner on his recent trip to space:
