– As noted, McKenzie Mitchell announced earlier this month that she was released by WWE. Fightful Select reports that both Mitchell and many within NXT were caught off guard by the news she was being cut.

– WWE NXT Superstar Fallon Henley pitched an idea to former WWE Superstar to Mickie James on social media about becoming a tag team. She wrote, “@MickieJames hear me out… what if we saddled up, you taught me to be hardcore country and we went for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. I’ll bring the drinks! 🍻”