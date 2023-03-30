WWE News: Note On WrestleMania 39 Night One Schedule, Great Muta In Town, More

– A new report has clarified some fan confusion over the announcement of the WrestleMania night one schedule. As noted earlier, the full lineup for both nights was revaled on ESPN’s First Take. An announcement graphic showed John Cena vs. Austin Theory as the featured image alongside Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for night two.

However, Fightful Select has confirmed with WWE that Cena and Theory are still set to open the show and not main event it.

– The site notes that The Great Muta arrived in Los Angeles for his Hall of Fame induction earlier in the week.

– Rhea Ripley, Titus O’Neil, Byron Saxton, Drew McIntyre will be appearing at a Special Olympics event tonight.