WWE News: NXT Live Event Schedule for January & February, Cody Rhodes Set for Pre-Royal Rumble Meet & Greet, Damian Priest’s New Entrance Theme

January 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here is the upcoming WWE NXT live event schedule for the rest of January and February (via PWInsider):

* Friday, January 17 at the Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida
* Saturday, January 18 at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida
* Friday, February 7 at the Armory in Lakeland, Florida
* Saturday, February 8 at the UACDC in Tampa, Florida
* Friday, February 21 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida
* Saturday, February 22 at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida

– Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will be taking part in a fan meet & greet on Thursday, January 30 during WWE Royal Rumble Week. Tickets are available RIGHT HERE.

– WWE released Damian Priest’s new entrance theme, “Rise For The Night,” featuring Kerry King:

