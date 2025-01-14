– Here is the upcoming WWE NXT live event schedule for the rest of January and February (via PWInsider):

* Friday, January 17 at the Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida

* Saturday, January 18 at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida

* Friday, February 7 at the Armory in Lakeland, Florida

* Saturday, February 8 at the UACDC in Tampa, Florida

* Friday, February 21 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida

* Saturday, February 22 at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida

– Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will be taking part in a fan meet & greet on Thursday, January 30 during WWE Royal Rumble Week. Tickets are available RIGHT HERE.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 📍 Can’t wait to see you all here!https://t.co/8aB9yqGY1p pic.twitter.com/s71DTzRau1 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 14, 2025

– WWE released Damian Priest’s new entrance theme, “Rise For The Night,” featuring Kerry King: