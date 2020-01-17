WWE News: NXT UK Highlights, Recap of NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II, Stock Up

– WWE has released the highlight video for this week’s NXT UK. You can see the video below; our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the episode is here.

– WWE also posted the following recap video covering the events of NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II:

– WWE’s stock closed at $63.80 on Thursday, up $1.71 (2.75%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.92% on the day.