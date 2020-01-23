wrestling / News

WWE News: No Filter Video for NXT UK TakeOver in Blackpool, NXT UK Video Highlights for 1.23.20, Bayley Interviewed for WWE Now India

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool II recap

– BT Sport released a behind-the-scenes WWE No Filter video for the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released full video highlights for this week’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network. You can check those out below.




– WWE Now India interviewed Bayley for an India Asks WWE episode. You can check out that video below.

