WWE News: No Filter Video for NXT UK TakeOver in Blackpool, NXT UK Video Highlights for 1.23.20, Bayley Interviewed for WWE Now India
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
– BT Sport released a behind-the-scenes WWE No Filter video for the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released full video highlights for this week’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network. You can check those out below.
– WWE Now India interviewed Bayley for an India Asks WWE episode. You can check out that video below.
