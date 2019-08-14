wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Wishes Johnny Gargano a Happy Birthday, Stock Bumps Up
– The NXT Twitter account wished Johnny Gargano a happy birthday on Wednesday. Gargano turned 32 years old today:
#JohnnyWrestling 👏👏, 👏👏👏!#JohnnyWrestling 👏👏, 👏👏👏!
Happy birthday, @JohnnyGargano! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/wNwuyd9E3X
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 14, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $67.42 on Wednesday, up $0.72 (1.08%) from the previous closing price. The bump came on a day when the market was down 800.49 points (3.05%) over fears of a recession.
