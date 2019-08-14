wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Wishes Johnny Gargano a Happy Birthday, Stock Bumps Up

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT

– The NXT Twitter account wished Johnny Gargano a happy birthday on Wednesday. Gargano turned 32 years old today:

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.42 on Wednesday, up $0.72 (1.08%) from the previous closing price. The bump came on a day when the market was down 800.49 points (3.05%) over fears of a recession.

Johnny Gargano, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

