WWE News: Original Smackdown 1000 Opening Segment, Undertaker Segment Changes, Update on Batista Being Late

– The original opening segment for Smackdown 1000 was not scheduled to be the TruthTV bit, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the original plan was to have the Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match go on first, but that was changed sometime during the day. The TruthTV segment with Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon was originally scheduled to take place later.

– The site also notes that the Undertaker segment was supposed to go longer, but was always scheduled to close the show. The segment, along with Mysterio vs. Nakamura, were cut shorter due to other segments running long. The Rusev vs. The Miz was always supposed to run as short as it was.

– Batista’s reported lateness to the show has been confirmed, with two sources noting that he arrived at about 6 PM for the 8 PM ET show.