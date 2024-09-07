wrestling / News
WWE News: Pat Patterson’s First Intercontinental Title Gets Unearthed, Final SmackDown in Three
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
– The WWE Vault unearthed the first Intercontinental Championship belt worn by the late Pat Patterson in celebration fo the title’s 45th anniversary:
– FOX Sports released its final SmackDown in Three Minutes for last night’s season finale. Last night’s show was the final edition of SmackDown on the FOX Network.
