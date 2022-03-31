wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Evaluates The Talking Head on Good Morning Football, More Mr. McMahon T-Shirts, Randy Orton Chats With Pat McAfee
– Paul Heyman evaluated a wrestling-style promo by The Talking Head on Good Morning Football. You can view that clip below:
He's opinionated, hotly debated, and always aggravated.
The Talking Head ( @PSchrags ) takes on the one and only @HeymanHustle. pic.twitter.com/cI4LtypuOt
— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 31, 2022
– WWE Shop released more Mr. McMahon t-shirts, including a “Billion Dollar Asshole” shirt and one that says, “I’ve Never Been Cool.” You can check those out below:
New #MrMcMahon tee available now at #WWEShop. #WWEhttps://t.co/RgXRgebU5V pic.twitter.com/KWVKPIKrEe
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 31, 2022
– WWE Superstar Randy Orton appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week, and he discussed his passion for the business. Orton said after the pandemic he’s chomping at the bit to go on a European tour again:
"My excitement & passion for wrestling will never change.. our fans are EVERYTHING" ~@RandyOrton#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GDXUK4R3tK
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2022
