WWE News: Paul Heyman Evaluates The Talking Head on Good Morning Football, More Mr. McMahon T-Shirts, Randy Orton Chats With Pat McAfee

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown Paul Heyman emotional Image Credit: WWE

– Paul Heyman evaluated a wrestling-style promo by The Talking Head on Good Morning Football. You can view that clip below:

– WWE Shop released more Mr. McMahon t-shirts, including a “Billion Dollar Asshole” shirt and one that says, “I’ve Never Been Cool.” You can check those out below:

– WWE Superstar Randy Orton appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week, and he discussed his passion for the business. Orton said after the pandemic he’s chomping at the bit to go on a European tour again:

