WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Stephen A. Smith Is Not in His League, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

December 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paul Heyman WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Paul Heyman wrote on Twitter earlier, “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief
@WWERomanReigns 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown and NXT Level Up:















