WWE News: Playlist Showcases the Wyatt Sick6, Tonight’s Main Event Non-Spoiler Match Listing, Top 10 Best SummerSlam Entrances

July 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wyatt Sicks WWE Raw 7-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Playlist showcased every appearance of the Wyatt Sick6 so far:

– Here is the lineup for today’s edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:

* Joaquin Wilde vs. Luca Crusifino
* Pete Dunne vs. Malik Blade

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Best SummerSlam Entrances:

