WWE News: Playlist Showcases the Wyatt Sick6, Tonight’s Main Event Non-Spoiler Match Listing, Top 10 Best SummerSlam Entrances
July 18, 2024
– WWE Playlist showcased every appearance of the Wyatt Sick6 so far:
– Here is the lineup for today’s edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:
* Joaquin Wilde vs. Luca Crusifino
* Pete Dunne vs. Malik Blade
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Best SummerSlam Entrances:
