WWE News: More Episodes of Prime Time Wrestling Coming to Network, Blue Bombers Receive Custom Title, Zack Ryder Shares New Merch Stand Madness

– WWE Network News reports that the Classic Content drop on the WWE Network for this month will feature additional episodes of the classic Prime Time Wrestling show. Those episodes will become available starting Monday, January 20. Per the report, the episodes will be from 1989, continuing where the previous ones left off.

– WWE sent out a custom championship belt to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after the team won the CFL Grey Cup. You can check out a photo of the belt that was sent to the team below.

A championship belt for a champion! Thank you @WWE for the wonderful gift! #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/PXE8rArUy6 — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 17, 2020

– Zack Ryder released a new episode of Merch Stand Madness for his Major WF Podcast channel. You can check out that video below. Zack Ryder showcases more classic WCW and WWF merchandise from the merch stand or the catalog.