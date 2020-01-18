wrestling / News
WWE News: More Episodes of Prime Time Wrestling Coming to Network, Blue Bombers Receive Custom Title, Zack Ryder Shares New Merch Stand Madness
– WWE Network News reports that the Classic Content drop on the WWE Network for this month will feature additional episodes of the classic Prime Time Wrestling show. Those episodes will become available starting Monday, January 20. Per the report, the episodes will be from 1989, continuing where the previous ones left off.
– WWE sent out a custom championship belt to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after the team won the CFL Grey Cup. You can check out a photo of the belt that was sent to the team below.
A championship belt for a champion! Thank you @WWE for the wonderful gift! #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/PXE8rArUy6
— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 17, 2020
– Zack Ryder released a new episode of Merch Stand Madness for his Major WF Podcast channel. You can check out that video below. Zack Ryder showcases more classic WCW and WWF merchandise from the merch stand or the catalog.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- David Benoit Discusses His Father, Chris Benoit, Having CTE, If He Ever Saw Signs, Wanting WWE To Remember Him, Getting Banned by WWE For Wearing AEW Shirt
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History