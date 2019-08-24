WWE News: R-Truth Captures 24/7 Title From Elias at Fox Event, WWE Now on Randy Orton Allying With Revival

– Elias found himself in R-Truth & Drake Maverick’s crosshairs at Fox’s Founders Day event. WWE posted the following video of Elias appearing at the event for a “special performance” when Maverick shows up and demands a chance to win the title and thus be able to consummate his marriage. As Elias is telling him to leave, R-Truth sneaks and rolls Elias up for the three-count. Maverick then chased R-Truth around but came up short and ultimately got thrown in a dunk tank before Truth left.

Elias’ third reign ends after twelve days, which is tied with Truth’s fifth reign for the second-longest run with the title. Truth is now in his 13th title reign.

