– WWE superstar Dana Brooke took to social media and posted the following video.

💚The ones who say WE inspire them.. are the ones who inspire me the most! I had the honor to meet Megan – so smart & humble & knew everything about @wwe ! This is why I love doing what I do! Warms my heart! 💚 #SmackDown #wwe #flexfriday pic.twitter.com/fv3Fdx3X4U

— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 10, 2020