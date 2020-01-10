wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Movie Now On Hulu, Dana Brooke Inspires
January 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE superstar Dana Brooke took to social media and posted the following video.
💚The ones who say WE inspire them.. are the ones who inspire me the most! I had the honor to meet Megan – so smart & humble & knew everything about @wwe ! This is why I love doing what I do! Warms my heart! 💚 #SmackDown #wwe #flexfriday pic.twitter.com/fv3Fdx3X4U
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 10, 2020
– “Changeland” featuring Randy Orton is now on Hulu.
– Watch Bayley, Big E, Cesaro, and Kofi Kingston kick off the Ring Fit Adventure Competition.
