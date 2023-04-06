wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Vlog for Hall of Fame Induction, WrestleMania 39 Behind the Scenes Video, Top 10 Family vs. Family Moments

April 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Rey Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new WrestleMania 39 vlog showcasing Rey Mysterio’s Hall of Fame induction speech, plus his WrestleMania 39 match against his son Dominik Mysterio:

– WWE released a new video going behind the scenes for WrestleMania 39:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Family vs. Family Moments:

