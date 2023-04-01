wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 Vlog Looks at Emotional HoF Speech, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins Preview

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Rey Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released another WrestleMania 39 vlog for Rey Mysterio, showcasing his emotional Hall of Fame induction speech:

– WWE SmackDown in 3 Minutes for this week is now available:

– WWE released a Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins Wrestlemania 39 preview:

