WWE News: Rhea Ripley Corrects the Record on Her Physical Stats, Menace Being a Menace at Ringside, SmackDown in 3 Minutes
March 18, 2023
– Rhea Ripley took the time to correct some information regarding her physical stats after Sony Sports Network posted a tale of the tape for her upcoming title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Ripley noted that her correct height and weight are 5’9″ and 170 pounds, rather than 5’7″ and 137 pounds. You can check out her tweet below:
Seen a lot of these being made, so I’m going to correct you all.
I’m 5ft 9in, 170lbs https://t.co/RPIoIprT0K
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 18, 2023
– Speaking of Ripley, WWE released a video showing how Ripley is a “menace at ringside”:
– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:
