WWE News: Rhea Ripley & John Cena in New WrestleMania 39 Parody Video, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Bray Wyatt Artwork
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released the latest WrestleMania 39 trailer video, featuring a parody of Stranger Things with Rhea Ripley in the role of 11. Plus, John Cena provides a vocal performance. You can check out that video below:
– In the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video, Rob Schamberger creates some new artwork for Bray Wyatt:
