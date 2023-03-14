wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley & John Cena in New WrestleMania 39 Parody Video, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Bray Wyatt Artwork

March 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestlemania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released the latest WrestleMania 39 trailer video, featuring a parody of Stranger Things with Rhea Ripley in the role of 11. Plus, John Cena provides a vocal performance. You can check out that video below:

– In the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video, Rob Schamberger creates some new artwork for Bray Wyatt:

