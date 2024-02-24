– PWInsider reports that the WWE roster has already departed from Australia and is already heading back to the United States. They will be needed for Raw on Monday, February 26, which is being held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

– Naomi is looking for payback against Tiffany Stratton after being eliminated by her earlier today at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. Naomi was the first woman eliminated in the match by Stratton. However, Naomi isn’t happy. She later wrote on social media, “Tiffy Time that 🍑 is mine! #EliminationChamber 😡 @tiffstrattonwwe”