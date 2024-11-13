wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble 2025 Ticket Pre-Sale Code, Triple H Congratulates Sheamus on YouTube Milestone, Chelsea Green Appears on Celtic Warrior Workouts

November 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Image Credit: WWE

– The ticket pre-sale has begun for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. The ticket pre-sale code is UNIVERSE (via PWInsider). The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

– Former WWE Champion Sheamus’ YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, has officially reached one million subscribers. WWE executive Triple H congratulated Sheamus on the milestone, and Sheamus later responded saying that they need Triple H to appear on an upcoming episode. You can view that exchange below:

– Speaking of Sheamus and Celtic Warrior Workouts, Chelsea Green was the guest on this week’s episode:

