wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble 2025 Ticket Pre-Sale Code, Triple H Congratulates Sheamus on YouTube Milestone, Chelsea Green Appears on Celtic Warrior Workouts
– The ticket pre-sale has begun for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. The ticket pre-sale code is UNIVERSE (via PWInsider). The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
– Former WWE Champion Sheamus’ YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, has officially reached one million subscribers. WWE executive Triple H congratulated Sheamus on the milestone, and Sheamus later responded saying that they need Triple H to appear on an upcoming episode. You can view that exchange below:
A HUGE congratulations to @WWESheamus for reaching 1M subscribers on his #CelticWarriorWorkouts YouTube channel. #BraveChangehttps://t.co/GN2MES1rrv pic.twitter.com/hj9RDegZ0J
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 13, 2024
We need a HHH episode 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 https://t.co/2J4MVrG8tX
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 13, 2024
– Speaking of Sheamus and Celtic Warrior Workouts, Chelsea Green was the guest on this week’s episode: