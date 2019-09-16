wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Tickets On Sale This Week, Video of Rhea Ripley’s Journey to NXT, More
September 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Tickets for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble PPV will go on sale officially this Friday with an online pre-sale a few days before.
– Rhea Ripley’s journey to her NXT debut match.
– Heath Slater goes through a wall of skittles on WWE Watch Along.
– Asuka tours Capcom Japan.
