WWE News: Rules For Raw ‘Fist Fight’ Revealed, Stock Up

– WWE has finally revealed the rules for the six-man “Fist Fight” featuring Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain on tonight’s Raw. The Wrap reports that the match will be the main event for tonight and will be a no-holds, no DQ match where the only way to end is when the referee declares that all three men on one team are knocked out and unable to continue. That means no pinfalls, no submissions and no count-outs.

The match will (of course) still be storyline and not like the infamous “Brawl For All” shoot fight. The WWE spokesperson told the outlet, “This is a legit fistfight. You know how fistfights are? If we’re in high school and I say, ‘See you at 3 o’clock, meet you around back, we’re gonna have a fistfight.’ Fistfights happen until one guy drops, or two guys drop. This is a rumble, this is West Side Story. This is where a score gets settled or a storyline gets dramatically ramped up.”

Raw takes place tonight from Lexington, Kentucky and airs on USA Network. As always, we’ll have live coverage.

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.40 on Monday, up $0.71 (1.17%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.29% on the day.