WWE News: Rusev Reflects on His Past Decade, Johnny Gargano Sends Message to Ill Fan
– Rusev took to Twitter on Tuesday to look back at how his last decade went. The WWE star posted the following, with a year-by-year summary:
The Decade!
2010-Taxi Driver, 11-WWE/Tore ACL,12-broken neck,13-60 days to get better or fired,14-Main Roster,15-Tank,16-got married,17-Shoulder surgery/RUSEVDAY WAS BORN,18-Undertaker,19-US Citizen,20-30 CANT WAIT
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 2, 2020
– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter noting that he sent a message to brighten a young girl named Jessie’s day while she fights infection in an ICU unit:
I'm blessed to be in a position where I can brighten someone's day with a small gesture..
I saw Jessie's story and a video of her holding my action figure and wanted to do whatever I could to make that little girl smile.
Thank YOU for letting me be a part of your life, Jessie. https://t.co/CGofoiFRiU
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 2, 2020
