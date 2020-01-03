WWE News: Rusev Reflects on His Past Decade, Johnny Gargano Sends Message to Ill Fan

– Rusev took to Twitter on Tuesday to look back at how his last decade went. The WWE star posted the following, with a year-by-year summary:

The Decade!

2010-Taxi Driver, 11-WWE/Tore ACL,12-broken neck,13-60 days to get better or fired,14-Main Roster,15-Tank,16-got married,17-Shoulder surgery/RUSEVDAY WAS BORN,18-Undertaker,19-US Citizen,20-30 CANT WAIT — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 2, 2020

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter noting that he sent a message to brighten a young girl named Jessie’s day while she fights infection in an ICU unit: