WWE News: Sara D’Amato Named Driving Force Behind Women’s Evolution Promo For WWE Uncaged IV Album
October 26, 2018
– WWE has released a new video looking at Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara D’Amato as the driving force behind the women’s evolution. You can see the video below, which features Alexa Bliss, Terry Taylor and Matt Bloom talking about the former Sara Del Rey’s contributions:
– Here is a promo for the WWE Uncaged IV album, which features theme songs from current and former female stars:
The cage rises for #WWEEvolution. #UncagedVI is available now on @Spotify and @AppleMusic. pic.twitter.com/ityRnokInS
— WWE Music Group (@WWEMusic) October 26, 2018