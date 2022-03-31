wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Take a Friendship Test, Bianca Belair on How She Defines Femininity, Vader’s Best Moves

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 37 Bianca Belair Sasha Banks Image Credit: WWE

– Glamour released a video of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair taking a friendship test:

– Token CEO released a video of Bianca Belair on how she defines and views femininity:

– WWE released a video showcasing the best moves of the late WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee, Big Van Vader:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Vader, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading