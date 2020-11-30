WWE News: Sasha Banks Recalls First Women’s Match In Middle East, ICW Fight Club’s New Look On WWE Network

– In a new interview with WWE AL AN, Sasha Banks discussed being in the first women’s match in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi back in 2017.

“It was so special,” Banks said. “That was such a special moment that I will never forget. It has to be in the top five of my career highlights. It was just something so beautiful, and to have that experience and to feel the energy and see the eyes of so many little girls and fathers and mothers, and to hear the chant of, ‘This is hope.’

“It really just made me feel super, super special and that was I was put on this earth to help the future for many, many things. It was just such an honor to be there because it was so beautiful to have that match with Alexa Bliss because it changed a lot of eyes and a lot of opinions about what women can do.”

– ICW Fight Club has released a new video revealing the presentation changes for the promotion as it makes its return, with new episodes of ICW Fight Club now airing on WWE Network.