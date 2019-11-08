wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks’ Theme Gets Snoop Dogg Vocals, Indi Hartwell Makes NXT Debut at Live Event
November 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks has a new theme song, and it features vocal from her cousin Snoop Dogg. As you can hear below, Banks’ theme song at the Smackdown tapings is a remix of her previous theme with Snoop delivering the same rhymes he used during her WrestleMania 32 entrance:
– Indi Hartwell, who is a new recruit at the WWE Performance Center, made her debut at last night’s NXT live event in Ocala, Florida. You can see a clip of the match below:
HOMETOWN HERO
M3 – #NXTOcala’s own @SantanaGarrett_ defeated @ReinaGWWE and the debuting @indi_hartwell even after the treacherous @JessiKameaWWE turned her back on Garrett. pic.twitter.com/dnYrzWqa4K
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
