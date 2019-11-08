wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks’ Theme Gets Snoop Dogg Vocals, Indi Hartwell Makes NXT Debut at Live Event

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks WWE Raw 9-2-19

– Sasha Banks has a new theme song, and it features vocal from her cousin Snoop Dogg. As you can hear below, Banks’ theme song at the Smackdown tapings is a remix of her previous theme with Snoop delivering the same rhymes he used during her WrestleMania 32 entrance:

– Indi Hartwell, who is a new recruit at the WWE Performance Center, made her debut at last night’s NXT live event in Ocala, Florida. You can see a clip of the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Indi Hartwell, Sasha Banks, Snoop Dogg, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading