WWE News: Sasha Banks’ Theme Gets Snoop Dogg Vocals, Indi Hartwell Makes NXT Debut at Live Event

– Sasha Banks has a new theme song, and it features vocal from her cousin Snoop Dogg. As you can hear below, Banks’ theme song at the Smackdown tapings is a remix of her previous theme with Snoop delivering the same rhymes he used during her WrestleMania 32 entrance:

– Indi Hartwell, who is a new recruit at the WWE Performance Center, made her debut at last night’s NXT live event in Ocala, Florida. You can see a clip of the match below: