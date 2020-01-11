wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins on ‘Monday Night Messiah’ Nickname, New XFL Videos, Classic Moments for The Usos
– WWE released a video of Seth Rollins playing off his new nickname, The Monday night Messiah. Rollins commented it on Twitter, which you can see below. Seth Rollins wrote, “This is my new favorite thing.”
This is my new favorite thing. https://t.co/yiStghJVL5
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 11, 2020
– For the XFL, ESPN interviewed league commissioner Oliver Luck, who discuss the new rules for the XFL. There’s also a new preview for the D.C. Defenders. You can check out those videos below.
– WWE released a Raw clip from 2014 featuring The Usos vs. The New Age Outlaws. There’s another Usos clip showing them cutting a promo on American Alpha in 2017. You can check out those clips below.
