wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Wins UpUpDownDown Championship Tournament, WWE Now Recaps MITB, Superstars Support Las Vegas Communith

July 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, UpUpDownDown held a WWE 2K22 Championship Tournament yesterday ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Seth Rollins ultimately won the tournament.

– A new WWE Now video recapped last night’s Money in the Bank show:

– WWE released a video of the community service work performed by Superstars throughout Las Vegas to support national and local partners for the Money in the Bank 2022 weekend:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading