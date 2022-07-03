wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Wins UpUpDownDown Championship Tournament, WWE Now Recaps MITB, Superstars Support Las Vegas Communith
July 3, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, UpUpDownDown held a WWE 2K22 Championship Tournament yesterday ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Seth Rollins ultimately won the tournament.
Has #UUDD just entered the Metaverse?! 🤯
Congratulations to @WWERollins for becoming our first ever TWO TIME champion in history, reflected both IRL and in @WWEGames 🎮
Tag the @WWE Superstar you want to see challenge our champion next in your replies below!! pic.twitter.com/hvX2za3OiT
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) July 2, 2022
– A new WWE Now video recapped last night’s Money in the Bank show:
– WWE released a video of the community service work performed by Superstars throughout Las Vegas to support national and local partners for the Money in the Bank 2022 weekend:
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins
- Note On Who Vignette That Aired On Money in the Bank Represents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Former AEW Wrestler Makes Impact Debut At Tonight’s Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Atmosphere at Money In the Bank Said To Be More Chaotic Than Normal, Note On Which Wrestler Was Spotted In Vegas