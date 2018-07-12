WWE News: Shane Thorne Mimics Steve Corino, Stephanie McMahon Appears On CNBC Show, WWE Now On Lesnar vs. Cormier

– TM61 member Shane Thorn took a humorous dig at Steve Corino, posting to Twitter with a picture where he is styled like Corino’s ECW days. You can see the pic below, along with Corino’s response:

Hahahahhahaha. Amazing. I so hate you. https://t.co/sL18cQ619J — Steve Corino (@WWECorino) July 12, 2018

– Stephanie McMahon appeared with Karen Tso on CNBC’s What Drives You. You can see video below of McMahon discussing her role in WWE, saying, “This is definitely what I was born to do. For me, my business is about giving back to my family. Being able to make an impact on so many people’s lives.”

What drives WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon? from CNBC.

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at Brock Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 226 his rivalry with Daniel Cormier: