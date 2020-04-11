WWE News: Shayna Baszler Defends Ronda Rousey From WWE Fans, Forgotten Sons On Their Smackdown Debut, Ricochet Set For Next WWE Break It Down

– As we reported yesterday, Ronda Rousey had an interview in which she called pro wrestling ‘fake fighting for fun’. This resulted in a lot of wrestling fans, and wrestlers like Lana and Alexa Bliss, taking offense. One of those who didn’t was Shayna Baszler, who instead defended her friend on Twitter.

She wrote: “HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!!”

– The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker) spoke about their debut on Smackdown last night, where they defeated Lucha House Party.

Cutler said: “Is that what Smackdown has to see from us? The debut of the Forgotten Sons here tonight, live on Friday Night Smackdown. Yes. And it’s been a long time coming, it’s been a long time for the three of us, and what better way then to cement it here in the Performance Center in Orlando. With the years that Blake’s put in, with the years Ryker has put in, and especially the years I’ve put in. You’re damn right it was a debut and I hope the whole world was watching.”

Blake added: “Not only that but we hope New Day was watching. We hope the Usos were watching. We hope that the Smackdown tag champions Miz and Morrison were watching. Tell ’em Ryker.”

Ryker did his best Hawk impression and chimed in with: “Well, seems like Friday nights will be forgotten no more”

– WWE Network News reports that the next episode of WWE Break it Down will focus on Ricochet