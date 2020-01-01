WWE News: Sheamus Hypes the Return of The Fella in 2020, Ric Flair Appears at New Year’s Eve Party, Full John Cena vs. JBL Match Video

– In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing the return of former World heavyweight champion Sheamus to Smackdown. Earlier today, Sheamus shared a new tweet that continues to hype up his pending return.

He wrote, “2020. The Fella is here… #TheNextChapter #Laoch.” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared at last night’s New Year’s Eve party at FOX Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out that footage below.





– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. JBL from the 2009 Royal Rumble. You can check out that match video below.