WWE News: Sheamus Hypes the Return of The Fella in 2020, Ric Flair Appears at New Year’s Eve Party, Full John Cena vs. JBL Match Video

January 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sheamus WWE

– In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing the return of former World heavyweight champion Sheamus to Smackdown. Earlier today, Sheamus shared a new tweet that continues to hype up his pending return.

He wrote, “2020. The Fella is here… #TheNextChapter #Laoch.” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared at last night’s New Year’s Eve party at FOX Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out that footage below.


– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. JBL from the 2009 Royal Rumble. You can check out that match video below.

Ric Flair, Sheamus, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

