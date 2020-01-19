WWE News: Sheamus Works Out With Cesaro and Drew Gulak, Pat Patterson and R-Truth Celebrate Birthdays, New XFL Videos

– Sheamus released a new Ring Rust video for his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel that also features Cesaro and Drew Gulak. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson celebrates his birthday today. He turns 79 years old. Also, R-Truth turns 48 years old. You can check out some birthday tweets from WWE to Patterson and R-Truth below.

Birthday wishes go out to @WWE Hall of Famer, Pat Patterson! pic.twitter.com/AFILLmLsYU — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 19, 2020

– The XFL released some new videos, including the players going out to eat, and the latest episode of This Is the XFL. You can check those out below.



