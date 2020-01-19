wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Works Out With Cesaro and Drew Gulak, Pat Patterson and R-Truth Celebrate Birthdays, New XFL Videos
January 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Sheamus released a new Ring Rust video for his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel that also features Cesaro and Drew Gulak. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson celebrates his birthday today. He turns 79 years old. Also, R-Truth turns 48 years old. You can check out some birthday tweets from WWE to Patterson and R-Truth below.
Birthday wishes go out to @WWE Hall of Famer, Pat Patterson! pic.twitter.com/AFILLmLsYU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 19, 2020
Happy birthday, @RonKillings! Never change. 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/2VHaKuB0Kp
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2020
– The XFL released some new videos, including the players going out to eat, and the latest episode of This Is the XFL. You can check those out below.
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt On How Hurtful Internet Comments Can Trigger Mental Health Issues
- Widow of Owen Hart Filmed by Vice Media for Dark Side of the Ring Season 2
- Big Show Reveals How The Undertaker Used to Chew Him Out During Live Tours, Says the Business Is Not as Ruthless as It Used to Be
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long