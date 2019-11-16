WWE News: Shorty G and Ali Bond After Match, Highlights of NXT Women’s Attack, Shinsuke Nakamura Wants to Face Daniel Bryan

– Shorty G and Ali have a bond after their match on this week’s Smackdown. WWE posted a video of the two backstage after they faced Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, which you can see below:

EXCLUSIVE: Following a victory over @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode, @WWEGable thanks @BaronCorbinWWE for bringing out this new side of him, and @AliWWE bonds with his teammate over their ability to keep overcoming their doubters. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5w6f0297rP — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2019

– WWE posted the highlight clip of the NXT women attacking Team Smackdown on tonight’s show:

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted to Twitter after Daniel Bryan was announced for a match with The Fiend at Survivor Series, saying he hopes for a match with Bryan some day: