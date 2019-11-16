wrestling / News

WWE News: Shorty G and Ali Bond After Match, Highlights of NXT Women’s Attack, Shinsuke Nakamura Wants to Face Daniel Bryan

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shorty G and Ali have a bond after their match on this week’s Smackdown. WWE posted a video of the two backstage after they faced Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, which you can see below:

– WWE posted the highlight clip of the NXT women attacking Team Smackdown on tonight’s show:

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted to Twitter after Daniel Bryan was announced for a match with The Fiend at Survivor Series, saying he hopes for a match with Bryan some day:

